Sunderland Ladies ready for clash with underdogs Brighouse in Women’s FA Cup

Sunderland Ladies begin their Women’s FA Cup campaign tomorrow, facing Yorkshire opposition.

Brighouse Town visit Mariners Park, in South Shields, for a 2pm kick-off in the fourth round, as the big guns join the competition.

Brighouse, from the Women’s Premier League’s Northern Division One, have knocked out Derby and Wolves in the last two rounds

Sunderland head coach Melanie Copeland, whose side sit in seventh place in the Women’s Super League 1, said: “The squad is looking forward to starting the FA Cup campaign.

“We had a terrific run in last year’s FA Cup, reaching the semi-final.

“We will be working hard to ensure we progress to the next round.”

Sunderland return to league action at Bristol City next Saturday.