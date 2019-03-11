Sunderland Ladies hit Nottingham Forest for six in stunning attacking display

Sunderland Ladies ran riot at struggling Nottingham Forest as they hit their hosts for six in a commanding display.

Managerless Forest were brushed aside by the Lady Black Cats - who were one again indebted to a fine performance from skipper Keira Ramshaw.

Mel Copeland’s side began on the front foot - but saw their early momentum halted when play was halted due to the torrential rain.

But once the action resumed, Sunderland wasted no time in testing the home goalkeeper with both Mollie Lambert and Bridget Galloway denied in the early stages.

A breakthrough would eventually come three minutes before the break as Niamh McLaughlin rose highest to head home Charlotte Potts’ cross.

And the same player would double Sunderland’s lead just two minutes later, lofting home a fine effort from 25 yards.

The Black Cats continued their dominance after the break and made it three on 65 minutes as Ramshaw sent a powerful effort past the Forest stopper from inside the area.

It would be four moments later, as Katie Barker reacted quickest to nod home after Maria Farrugia’s shot was parried into her path.

Ramshaw then netted her second - and Sunderland’s fifth - when a low effort crept home before Bridget Galloway’s effort proved too hot to handle in the dying stages as it trickled over the line to make it six.

Sunderland now turn their attentions to a home clash with title favourites Blackburn Rovers next weekend (Sunday, 2pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, Durham Women kept their hopes of promotion to the top tier of women’s football alive with a 1-0 win over London Bees.

In a game of few chances, it took a moment of sheer brilliance from full-back Kathryn Hill to seal the win - the Scot unleashing an unstoppable effort from 35 yards to wrap up the three points.

That keeps Durham in with a shout of a promotion place, while they now focus on a plum FA Cup tie against Chelsea at New Ferens Park next Sunday (12pm kick-off).