Sunderland Ladies hit Bradford City for TEN in stunning start to 2019

Have your say

Keira Ramshaw bagged a hat-trick as Sunderland Ladies hammered bottom side Bradford City 10-1 to move up to second in the Women’s National League North, writes James Copley.

Ramshaw’s trio combined with an early Emily Hutchinson strike and two goals apiece from Bridget Galloway, Mollie Lambert, Grace McCatty was more than enough to defeat the visitors, who registered a late consolation through Falone Sumali.

“It’s nice to get off to a winning start in 2019,” Sunderland manager Melanie Copeland explained.

“Katie Barker playing in the middle was good for us, very quick.

“We haven’t got many games in January, so I was delighted with the effort from the players.

“It was really important to work hard in the 90 minutes and get our fitness back up,” Copeland added.

Copleland made two changes to the side beaten in the FA Cup at Blackburn as Faye Mullen and Sophy Stonehouse were replaced by Katie Barker and Alison Cowling.

It took Sunderland just five minutes to score their first of the afternoon, McCatty poking the ball home from close range, Emily Hutchinson doubled her side’s lead two minutes later.

Sunderland were awarded a penalty for a 28th minute foul on Hutchinson, striker Galloway accurately finding the bottom corner.

McCatty doubled her tally after the defender directed a free-kick goalwards at the near post, leaving Bradford 4-0 down at half-time.

Galloway notched her second goal two minutes after the restart, slotting a finish under ‘keeper Amiee Routledge and into the bottom corner and Ramshaw grabbed Sunderland’s sixth with a cunning low free-kick.

Midfielder Mollie Lambert scored her side’s seventh following a tidy assist from Barker, Ramshaw added to her tally two minutes after the restart with a controlled finish.

On 59 minutes, Lambert scored the best goal of the afternoon with a curling, dipping shot from way catching out a stranded Routledge.

Ramshaw’s hat-trick and Sunderland’s double figures rout was complete when the captain found the net following a deft Hutchinson cross.

Bradford striker Sumali netted a late consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Durham Women laboured to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Championship.

Lisa Robertson netted her first for the Wildcats midway through the first half, but Jodie Hutton immediately levelled things up.

Kerri Welsh then volleyed the Villans into the lead before Durham saw a Rachel Lee strike controversially ruled out.

It mattered little, though, as Becky Salicki bundled home from close range to secure a point late on.