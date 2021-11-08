Sunderland Ladies frustrated against London City Lionesses following penalty shout

Keira Ramshaw. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Carly Girasoli’s quick-fire goal in the first three minutes set the tone and, despite the Black Cats rallying in the second half with Grace McCatty hitting the bar, Rianna Jarrett put the game beyond doubt in the closing stages.

Heading into a third game in a gruelling seven days where her side wracked up almost 900 miles on the road, Mel Reay rotated her squad with captain Keira Ramshaw, Neve Herron and Emily Scarr coming back into the starting XI. Malta international Maria Farrugia, who missed the midweek win against Blackburn Rovers, was forced to sit out with a leg injury.

Following an impeccably observed minutes’ silence, it was Sunderland who started on a sombre note as the visitors won a series of corners in the opening stages. The third in as many minutes bounced around in the area and eventually fell to an unmarked Girasoli six yards out who blasted past Alison Cowling.

Fired up by their early goal, the Lionesses began trying their luck from everywhere as Amy Rodgers speculative effort flew harmlessly wide. Sparked into action the Black Cats responded, McCatty unleashing a shot from the edge of the area after picking up the ball in midfield and Emma Kelly’s freekick forcing a good save from Shae Yanez after Scarr was fouled by Girasoli.

The defender was in the thick of the action again on the half-hour mark, somehow heading inches wide with Cowling beaten at her near post before Rianna Jarrett skewed a shot across goal.

On the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had a shout for a penalty turned down, Herron going down under a heavy challenge with the referee deeming Harley Bennett won the ball.

With their manager’s half-time instructions no doubt ringing in their ears, the Black Cats started the second period the brighter and pinned in their own half for large periods. From a swift counter, McCatty found herself on the right flank and played in Scarr but her angled drive was straight at Yanez.

McCatty almost claimed her third goal in as many games on 60 minutes as she rose highest to meet Kelly’s corner but her looping header clattered back off the crossbar.

As the clock ticked down Sunderland cranked up the pressure, Yanez keeping out Herron’s curling shot which appeared to be heading for the top corner, and a Ramshaw header.

With Sunderland pushing forward in search of the equaliser they were becoming increasingly vulnerable at the back and London took full advantage. As the ball broke in the area, Cowling made a superb double save but was powerless to stop Jarrett pouncing to seal the win and a frustrating afternoon on Wearside.

Sunderland: Cowling; Mullen (Blakey 81’), McCatty, Potts, Griffiths; Herron, Joice, Kelly, Ramshaw ©, Brown (Manders 58’); Scarr.

Subs not used: Moan, Ede, McInnes, Beer.

