Sunderland Ladies face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup

Sunderland Ladies face the daunting task of taking on a fired-up Manchester City side in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The game was due to be played last weekend only for the weather to force a postponement.

It gave Manchester City extra time to prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Swedish side Linkoping on Wednesday night, a game they won 2-0.

And that got City back on track after a surprise 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Continental Cup final a week before.

The win – the second leg is next Wednesday – delighted City midfielder Jill Scott, who now wants to press on following the Conti Cup setback.

The Wearsider and ex-Sunderland star said: “After the Continental Tyres Cup Final, we were really disappointed not to win.

“But we bounced back quickly – we can only look ahead.

“This fixture was massive for us – we really want to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

“We tried to solve the problems. It’s been a very busy time for us internationally and club-wise.

“We got back from England duty and then had to quickly get our mentality onto club duty. It was a quick turnaround.

“We’re very happy with the performance and the fact we’re heading to Sweden with a 2-0 advantage.

“t will be difficult going there but if you’d have said before the game, it would be a 2-0 win, we’d have taken it.

“We’ll reflect and feel we’re very pleased with how we started the game. Now, we want to take that into the next games.”

That starts with Sunday’s game at Mariners Park (2pm kick-off), when Scott, as well as City and England team-mates Steph Houghton and Demi Stokes, will face her former side.

The game could also see Dutch international Tessel Middag play a part – she returned to action as a substitute against Linkoping after a 10-month lay-off due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Scott added: “I’m so happy for her. She’s worked so hard – she’s been in that gym every single day – and never complained.

“She’s come back and been good in training, technically. She’s like a new signing.”

Manchester City won the league clash against the sides 3-0 at Mariners Park in January.

Sunderland cancelled the WSL1 clash with Arsenal on Sunday to accommodate the cup clash.

The game against the Gunners has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 16 (7pm), four days before the final game of the season at home to Yeovil Town.