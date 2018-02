Sunderland Ladies bid for a place in the quarter-finals of the SSE Women’s FA Cup when they host Aston Villa at Mariners Park tomorrow (2pm).

The Wearsiders face the WSL2 side in good spirits, following a a fine 2-1 WSL1 success at Bristol City last weekend. Boss Melanie Copeland said: “We are looking forward to getting back on the pitch. The squad is in a good place and these games can’t come quick enough”

Durham Women host Leicester City in the cup at New Ferens Park (2pm).