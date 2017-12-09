Sunderland Ladies confident for final WSL1 game of 2017 at Everton

Sunderland Ladies play their final Women’s Super League game of 2017 tomorrow, tackling Everton at Widnes (2pm).

The Toffees secured their first league win last time out to sit three points behind sixth-placed Sunderland.

Lady Black Cats defender Victoria Williams said: “We want to go to Everton and get three points. We can take confidence from the win over Liverpool (in the Continental Tyres Cup) and our defensive and attacking sides in that game.

“We created a lot of chances and, with just a few tweaks, we’ll go to Everton full of confidence.

“It’s a good opportunity to build some momentum.

“I think all the girls prefer it when the games are closer together, so we’re looking forward to this game.

“We know we can go and cause teams problems and we can keep teams out if we’re disciplined all over the pitch.

“We need to concentrate on what we can do.

“We’ve had a really positive year on the pitch, so we’ll try to keep defying the odds and put more good performances in.

“No matter what happens, this team always puts in 100 per cent.”

After tomorrow’s visit to the Select Security Stadium, Sunderland are next in action in their Continental Tyres Cup quarter-final at Arsenal next Sunday.

Durham Women host Aston Villa in WSL2 at New Ferens Park tomorrow (2pm), their second meeting in a week, following a 3-2 cup reverse.

Durham midfielder Beth Hepple said: “Villa are a tough side who get into your faces, but they play football as well.

“The league is obviously very important to us. You’ve got to set your sights high and challenge for the title – and I’m convinced we can do so.

“We’ve done very well in the league so far and want to keep that going.”

