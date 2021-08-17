Sunderland 'keen' on released goalkeeper as Lincoln City have ‘multiple bids’ rejected for Black Cats target

Here are some of the SAFC transfer-related stories from around the web:

Sunderland ‘close’ to signing released-Everton goalkeeper

Jack McIntyre was released by Everton in July and has been on trial at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson still searching for transfers into the Stadium of Light(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

McIntyre featured in goal during Sunderland under-23s 4-3 defeat to Fulham on Monday and will hope he has impressed enough to land a contract at Sunderland.

Elliott Dickman is a fan of McIntyre though and he hopes the club can make the move permanent.

"Jack has been with us for much of pre-season and has done smashing," Dickman said. "We're trying to make it a bit more permanent.

"He's done great, he actually missed a lot of football at Everton due to a bad injury.

"There are bits of his game like everybody that he can work on but we've been really pleased with a lot of his play."

Dundee United reject ‘multiple bids’ for left-back

Lincoln City have had ‘multiple bids’ turned down for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson as Michael Appleton continues his attempts to lure him across the border.

The Imps have been linked with Robson throughout the summer but have yet to match United’s asking price.

According to the Daily Record, it is believed that Lincoln may have to sell before they can buy Robson.

This is good news for Sunderland as they have also been heavily linked with the left-back and could swoop in ahead of their League One rivals.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.