Sunderland: Just three wins in 11 attempts against Boro at the Stadium of Light

Middlesbrough go into today’s Wear-Tees clash defending an impressive Stadium of Light record.

Since Sunderland moved in to the ground 20 years ago, Boro have won on six of their 11 visits, drawing twice and losing three times.

Boro won 2-1 in their first visit to the Sol in 1997-98, following up with victories in 2001-02 (1-0), 2002-03 (3-1), 2005-06 (3-0), 2012-13 (1-0 in the League Cup) and last season, 2-0 in the Cats’ first home game of the ill-fated Premier League campaign.

Sunderland managed victories in 2000-01, when Michael Gray’s goal proved decisive, 2007-08, when a last-gasp 3-2 succes ensured survival, and 2008-09, thanks to a double from Michael Chopra.