Sunderland are enjoying a break from Championship action with international football taking centre stage.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Niall Huggins
Niall Huggins boosted his hopes of featuring in Sunderland's first-team before the end of the campaign by beginning his comeback from injury against Leeds United's U21s on Sunday, though Tony Mowbray has already stressed that he won't take any risks with the full back.
Mowbray is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, both in terms of his attitude off-the-pitch and his dynamic style on it. So much so, he almost signed the youngster at
Blackburn Rovers before he moved to Wearside. Huggins made a major impact before stress fractures brought an early end to his campaign, having impressed off both flanks in the opening weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alji Alese
Tony Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dennis Cirkin
Dennis Cirkin is hoping that he will be able to play a significant part in Sunderland's Championship run-in as he continues his recovery from concussion.
Cirkin was knocked out in the process of scoring a crucial equaliser away at Millwall in early February, and though he initially returned to action in line with the concussion protocols, he subsequently began to experience some symptoms and so has been absent since the 2-1 defeat to Rotherham.
Head coach Tony Mowbray said Cirkin had not felt right during that game, and the club have understandbly taken an ultra-cautious approach since then. Cirkin returned to London to see a specialist late last week and speaking to Frankie Francis and Danny Collins in the club's pre-match show on Saturday, he said that feels he is making progress in his recovery. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to miss the rest of Sunderland’s campaign.
“Although I'll be out for the season and maybe a bit beyond but they value that I can help in other ways and that's what I'll be trying to do," Evans told safc.com after signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.
“Injuries are part of football and there's not much you can do about it. It was more of a contact one and it's unfortunate but, as I say, that's football.
“I've got my head around it now and I'm looking forward to the rehab and recovery. It's probably going to be a long road, but I've got Ross [Stewart] now by my side who's in a similar boat at the same kind of time so we'll have each other to drive each other through. I just want to crack on now and get started.” Photo: Frank Reid