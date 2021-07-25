Sunderland 'in talks' with Liverpool over left-back as Black Cats announce off-field appointment

Elliot Embleton was the star performer and grabbed a brace while Carl Winchester – who started the game at right-back – also found the net alongside a Hoarrogate own goal.

Luke O’Nien captained the side from midfield in what was his first pre-season outing after signing fresh terms at the Stadium of Light.

There was also a first appearance in red and white for midfielder Corry Evans, who signed terms on Wearside last week.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Tony Gallacher of Liverpool FC on the ball during Manchester City v Liverpool FC U23's at The Academy Stadium on January 05, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Here, though, we take you some of the stories that you may have missed in our daily round-up:

Sunderland Ladies make off-field appointment

Sunderland Ladies have announced the appointment of Steph Libbey as assistant manager to Mel Reay.

Libbey previously spent eight years with fellow Championship outfit Durham Women, where she was development team manager for four years, before moving up to the first team.

Speaking about her arrival, Libbey said: I’m delighted to be here and really excited to get started. I’ve known Mel for a while now and when the opportunity came around it’s something I was very interested in. Sunderland are a well-established club within the women’s game, and I’m looking forward to being part of the project.”

Manager Reay added: “First of all I’d like to welcome Steph to the club. She has lots of experience from her time at Durham, and her knowledge can really help us succeed at this level. We’re looking forward to the new season now and I’m excited to work alongside her.”

Sunderland linked with Liverpool full-back

Lee Johnson is still waiting on contract news from Denver Hume as the left-back weighs up a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

But even if the Academy of Light graduate does agree fresh terms, Sunderland are still short in Hume’s position following the release of Callum McFadzean at the end of last season.

Sunderland, however, are said to have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Scottish left-back Tony Gallacher.

The Liverpool Echo state that talks are ongoing over a potential loan deal.

However, the report suggests possible permanent transfer also on the agenda as talks continue between the two clubs.

