Sunderland in talks with European giants as Didier Ndong nears exit

Sunderland are in talks with Benfica over a potential deal for midfielder Didier Ndong.

Reports from Portugal on Thursday suggested that the Primeira Liga side had identified Ndong as a potential target.

Didier Ndong could soon be back in the Champions League

Talks between the two sides have been held and an agreement on a fee is close.

Benfica have been in the market for a midfielder all summer and could potentially offer Ndong the significant carrot of Champions League football.

The Portugese giants drew the first leg of their qualification play-off with PAOK of Greece 1-1, with the second leg to take place next week.

Ndong is eager to move on and Sunderland are eager to sell him, but a fee was agreed with Serie A side Torino early in the summer before the move broke down due to agent fees.

There has also been interest from La Liga side Leganes, but no deal was concluded.

The 24-year-old was loaned to Watford last January but did not make a single appearance.

Ndong's exit would strengthen Jack Ross's hand as seeks to complete his first team squad for the months ahead.

Chairman Stewart Donald revealed earlier this summer that any money raised from Ndong's sale would go to Ellis Short as part of the agreement to sell the club to Donald, but it would remove one of the highest earners at the club from the wage bill.

Ross would like a fourth striker, though that has become less pressing due to the outstanding form of Josh Maja and the strong progress made by Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair in their recovery from injury.

He is keen to add a winger before the window shuts next week, confirming his interest in Celtic man Ryan Christie.

His options in the wide areas are currently limited, with Aiden McGeady and Duncan Watmore still a while away from realistically being in contention for a first team place as they recover from injury.

"Ryan is a player that I like," Ross said.

"He has good qualities but again it is a balance between what we need in the squad. He is a left footer and we don't have a lot of them in the squad in forward areas.

“He is a player that I am acutely aware of and he fits the kind of bracket in terms of he has played a lot of games for a young man.”

Christie also has interest from Aberdeen but is believed to be keen to test himself south of the border.

Ross admitted after the 4-1 win over Gillingham that the exit of Ndong or Papy Djilbodji would strengthen the club's hand in the market.

"It would obviously help us in terms of where we are with everything, not financial fair play, but in terms of how the league looks at us and the model we are trying to put forward.

"Naturally we have two and although they are not here, they still have a contractual agreement with the club and could come back.

"So, yes [players leaving] that would help."

Djilobodji has interest from a number of clubs, including Hannover 96.