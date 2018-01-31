Sunderland in for Sheffield Wednesday duo but face Rangers competition for Swansea forward plus Didier Ndong nears exit

Sunderland face competition from Rangers to sign Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie.

He is one of several strikers Sunderland have an interest in, with the Black Cats interested in both Sheffield Wednesday duo Atdhe Nuhiu and Jordan Rhodes.

Chris Coleman needs to add a striker to his squad today and it would appear Nuhiu is most likely at this stage.

There is interest in McBurnie, who could be loaned out today if the South Wales side complete a deal for Andre Ayew as expected.

But reports north of the border claim Rangers are very keen on him too - and he is a boyhood Rangers fan.

The 6ft 2in frontman has yet to open his account with the Swans, but has appeared regularly in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old hails from Leeds, but is a Scotland Under-21 international and the Glasgow giants have made a move to add them to their squad on deadline day.

Meanwhile, Didier Ndong is undergoing his medical at Watford.

The Gabon international is set to leave Wearside on a loan deal until the end of the season, a loan fee is understood to be part of the deal.

He will be replaced by Liverpool prodigy Ovie Ejaria.