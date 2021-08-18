The club have announced contract extensions for Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien as well as several signings for their youth team.

Those deals were strengthened by the arrivals Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead to the Stadium of Light.

But what do we know about Sunderland’s latest transfer target Huggins? Here, we take a look:

Dan Kemp of Blackpool on the ball with Niall Huggins of Leeds United U21's.

Niall Huggins – fact file

Position: Left-back/right-back/winger/attacker

Age: 20-years-old

Club: Leeds United

Born: York

Nationality: Welsh

So what is the story with Niall Huggins and Sunderland?

Sunderland are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Niall Huggins.

That’s according to freelance sports reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Lee Johnson is in the market for another left-back despite the signing of Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham.

Denver Hume’s contract situation is still not resolved and the Academy of Light graduate remains injured.

Sunderland’s head coach recently stated that the best offer had been put forward to 23-year-old but the best offer had been rejected.

Johnson also stated that something would have to change but left the door open to Hume and his representatives.

But it looks like the Wearsiders are pushing ahead with other defensive targets despite the situation with Hume.

Blackburn, too, are also said be interested in Huggins.

What experience does Niall Huggins have?

The youngster doesn’t have a great deal of first-team experience.

Huggins made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Arsenal last season and was included in Bielsa’s matchday squad in the top flight nine times last campaign,

Huggins though has enjoyed a decent spell with the Whites’ youth teams

What has been said about Niall Huggins?

Graham Smyth – Leeds United writer for the Yorkshire Evening Post – had this to say of Huggins earlier this week.

"Huggins has gone from playing in the Premier League at the Emirates against Arsenal to an almost inevitable departure.

“While the 20-year-old was unable to shine on what was a surprise first-team debut off the bench last season, he looked confident and more than competent in his 37-minute cameo.

“That was one of nine occasions on which he was included in Bielsa’s matchday squad in the top flight and, what’s more, he enjoyed a fine season with the Under-23s.

“He played on both flanks as a full-back and made appearances in midfield for Mark Jackson’s side en route to the Premier League 2 Division Two title before the summer came and it became apparent Leeds felt a loan, or a permanent transfer with the right terms, was an appropriate next step.

“The Yorkshire Evening Post understands an offer from a Championship club is on the table and Blackburn Rovers’ interest in the Wales Under-21 international is well documented, but nothing is imminent.

“Huggins signed a new contract last season, one that runs to the summer of 2023 but it would now be a surprise if he is still at Elland Road to see it through to expiration.”

