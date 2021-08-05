Sunderland in 'advanced talks' to sign England youth starlet from Premier League club
The Black Cats are said to be ‘in advanced talks’ over a deal for a defender.
Sunderland have been linked with a move for Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin.
Football Insider claims that talks between the Wearsiders and Spurs over a permanent deal are at an ‘advanced’ stage.
The 19-year-old left-back is yet to feature for the Spurs first-team.
However, the England under-19 international has been named on the bench in five games across all competitions for Tottenham.
Sunderland are in the market for full-backs after the departures of Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean, with Lee johnson still waiting on a contract decision from Denver Hume.
The club had agreed a deal with Liverpool for left-back Tony Gallacher before reportedly pulling out of the move.
The Black Cats begin their League One campaign against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with midfielder Dan Neil in line to start at left-back.