Sunderland have been pursuing a move the AFC Wimbledon midfielder, but face competition from several Championship clubs.

The Black Cats and Huddersfield have seen bids rejected for the 21-year-old, with The Dons holding out for a fee close to £1 million up front.

Championship clubs Bristol City and Blackpool are also keen on the 21-year-old while Luton are the latest club to express their interest.

Rudoni scored 12 goals and recorded five assists in League One last season, despite the Dons’ relegation from the third tier.

However, Football Insider have now added that Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town have had firm bids rejected for Rudoni.

The report goes on to state that Sunderland, Huddersfield and Luton are still interested in signing Rudoni and are “expected to come back with improved bids before the window closes.”