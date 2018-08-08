Sunderland hopeful of further additions before deadline as Stewart Donald praises Jack Ross

Sunderland remain confident of adding to the squad before tomorrow’s transfer deadline – with another striker the priority for Jack Ross.

The Black Cats have added 11 new faces so far this summer and Sunderland hope to make further additions ahead of Saturday’s League One clash at Luton Town.

Sunderland striker Josh Maja gets mobbed after scoring against Chalrton on Saturday.

Josh Maja led the attack in the win against Charlton, scoring the equaliser, with summer signing Charlie Wyke still recovering from a knee injury.

Adding another goalscorer is key but Ross and the club’s recruitment team are relaxed about the situation given EFL clubs can still make loan additions after Thursday’s deadline.

“The loan window does give you the extra option,” said Ross.

“It’s nice to know when we get beyond the window that we have that bit of extra time to try to do a few things.”

Much of Sunderland’s business between now and the end of the month will hinge on what players leave.

Should Bryan Oviedo – among the highest earners – leave then Sunderland would look to add another full back to the squad, while midfielder Lee Cattermole remains a loan target of Hull City but that deal does not have to be completed by 5pm Thursday as clubs outside the Premier League can still complete loan deals up until August 31.

Sunderland also hope to shift wantaway duo Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji, who both failed to report back to training this summer.

Again, there is less pressure on shifting those two before tomorrow night as transfer windows outside of England remain open until the end of the month.

Sunderland may look to secure similar loan deals as they did with Lamine Kone, just to get the duo off the books if a permanent transfer is not on the cards.

One youngster who could be allowed to leave on loan is promising striker Connor Shields.

Morton are reported to be leading the race to sign him on a loan deal.

The 21-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light in January and has been a regular for their Under-23s but is yet to break into the first team.

Stewart Donald has said he expects a couple of ins and outs this week.

The Sunderland owner has praised the impact Ross has had since arriving this summer.

Donald said: “Jack, I have been very impressed with.

“Every manager you appoint is a gamble but having watched him over the first couple of months – without putting a lot of pressure on him – he looks to be a really good man-manager, he looks tactically very astute.

“He has the place more confident and enthused.

“Some of the players that have remained probably had their confidence knocked a bit [by relegation], Jack seems to have got that back.”

On his open relationship with the club’s fans, Donald, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, added: “While it is not comparable to Eastleigh, I have always tried to be straight and told fans what we are doing.

“All you can be in that sense is straight and open. It is not a conscious decision, it is just the way I have done it.

“The Sunderland fans deserve the same level of respect that I gave the fans at Eastleigh. That is the way it is.”