Sunderland hope to loan out youngsters but only at the right level - and if the phone rings!

Sunderland hope to send some of their U23s out on loan but Elliott Dickman admits it can be difficult to place them at the right level to aid their development.

There is interest in the club’s academy products and Dickman believes some would benefit from a loan spell but only at the right clubs.

Andrew Nelson, on his way back from injury, is wanted by Falkirk while the Echo understands there is National League interest in left-back Denver Hume.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek is another who would benefit from a loan move with Robbin Ruiter and Jon McLaughlin ahead of him.

The deadline for EFL clubs to make loan signings is 5pm Friday.

The U23s are yet to win and sit bottom of Premier League 2, Division 2 after three games. Several players have been involved in the first team squad including Hume, Luke Molyneux and Elliot Embleton.

Dickman said: “If nobody rings and asks for your players to go out on loan then it is difficult to send them to a level you want them to go and to improve and develop.

“We are desperate for one or two of our lads to get that experience but if nobody is asking the question then it is difficult to manufacture any sort of loan to a level that we want.

“I’m sure there are clubs that would take them but we want to get them to a level that would really challenge the players, ultimately that is what it is about.”

Kevin Ball is among those that helps organise loan moves for the academy youngsters.

There is also the option of a youth loan, which clubs can take advantage of beyond this week’s deadline.

Dickman added: “Hopefully we might get one or two things for these lads, at the same time there is one or two who might be in and around the first team.”

“There are a number of clubs in the area that would take a number of the lads and we are not against that,” he added.

“The good thing is some of these lads can go on a youth loan later when the window closes so there is no major rush.

“In a couple of months it could be that they are able to go and play mens’ football in the local area - if we see fit. Teams have got to want them as well.”