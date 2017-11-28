Sunderland hitman Lewis Grabban a shining light with impressive goal return

When you are in a team that is third bottom of the league, I would hope even the players would admit they haven’t covered themselves in glory.

But one player who has impressed me and doesn’t deserve criticism is Lewis Grabban.

Signed on loan from Bournemouth, he has been Sunderland’s best summer signing and most consistent performer even though, admittedly, the bar hasn’t been set too high.

His ten goals already would be a good return in any team but coming in a team that is in the relegation zone, makes it an even better achievement.

It must be hugely frustrating for Grabban, that while he has been doing the business at his end of the pitch, at the other end defensive blunders and goalkeeping howlers have frittered away valuable points when so many defeats could have been draws and draws could easily have ended up being wins.

Saying that, a big percentage of the points we do have are thanks to his cool finishing. He has that instinct of being in the right place at the right time and has the intelligence and the anticipation of knowing where the ball is going to drop in the 18-yard area.

I am not even sure if he is playing in his best position as at the moment he is the main striker, whereas I think he will be even better playing off a front man - but wherever he plays he is such a key player.

If Sunderland can ever find the form to climb the table, that would usually make things easier for the attacking players as scoring goals in a struggling team isn’t easy, so that is why I have been impressed that Grabban has still been able to shine and find the net regularly in a team that has largely been low on confidence and belief.