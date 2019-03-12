Sunderland hit with FA charge following touchline melee at Wycombe Wanderers

Sunderland have been charged by the FA following a touchline melee during their 1-1 draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

The incident, which took place during the 95th minute of the clash at Adams Park, saw George Honeyman and Nathan Tyson shown red as the two benches collided shortly after Duncan Watmore's dramatic late leveller.

Both teams have now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 - which alleges that the club failed to ensure their players and staff conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

Sunderland have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charges and could appeal if they feel there are grounds to do so.

A statement from the governing body said: "Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL match on Saturday [09/03/19].

"It is alleged they failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour and/or violent conduct during the 95th minute.

"Both clubs have until 18:00 on Friday [15/03/19] to respond."

The FA are treating the cases as 'non-standard', meaning there are not set sanctions in place.

However, the Black Cats were fined £2,500 earlier in this season following a similar incident in the 2-1 win at Bradford City.

Sunderland have already appealed against Honeyman's suspension following the clash, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to overturn his three-game ban.

The academy graduate has, however, been given permission to play in the Checkatrade Trophy final and will only miss League One games.