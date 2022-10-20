Alese has been a key part of Tony Mowbray's side since making his full league debut at Reading last month, but was hurt after a late challenge midway through the second half at Ewood Park. The defender initially tried to rejoin the game but it quickly became clear that he was in too much discomfort to do so.

The former West Ham youngster currently has his ankle in a protective boot and while a scan has shown that the damage is not as severe as Mowbray initially feared, he is highly unlikely to feature before the Championship breaks for three weeks next month.

Mowbray hopes that break will give him time to recover fully before Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

The Sunderland head coach does hope that Lynden Gooch will be available to face Burnley on Saturday.