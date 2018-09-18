Sunderland have talent to cope without Charlie Wyke but Cats are vulnerable should another injury strike

Another spell on the sidelines will come as a bitter blow to Charlie Wyke, who had watched on eagerly as Sunderland made a flying start to the season.

His Black Cats career had got off to the perfect start when he turned in Lynden Gooch’s cross against Oxford Town but he is now likely to be out for two months.



It will then be about rebuilding his match fitness and rhythm as he had to after arriving on Wearside.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is facing up to two months out.

On a personal note, it is a bitter blow for the player who has, as he said in his own words after that Oxford game, worked hard for the chance to play for a club like Sunderland.

He has proved himself in the tough environment of the lower leagues and was determined to take this chance.



There will be time for that, of course, and many fans expected the prognosis to be worse given the ferocious nature of the collision.



Wyke can bounce back but there will be no disguising his frustration.



It leaves Jack Ross and his Sunderland team vulnerable.

Though he accepted a fourth out-and-out striker might not be necessary due to Josh Maja’s stunning early season form, Ross had hoped to add one more versatile forward in the closing days of the window.



The ongoing saga with Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong put pay to that and underlines the challenge that Sunderland still have in coming to terms with their ruinous Premier League legacy.



Sunderland have the biggest budget, yes, but have not had the chance to build the most balanced squad.

Sinclair and Maja are more than good enough to cope in Wyke's absence and being a manager who favours mobile, fluid, flexible front lines, Ross is capable of coping too.



It was for that reason that a fourth striker seemed not to be an absolute necessity.



That remains the case, and opportunity knocks for the superbly talented Maja, but Sunderland are certainly vulnerable should another injury strike.



They can cope in the short term, without a doubt, and have the talent to thrive, but it is a problem Ross could certainly do without.