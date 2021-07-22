The Black Cats drew 1-1 at York City in their third pre-season friendly, with a visit to Harrogate Town now on the horizon.

And while Lee Johnson is continuing to work hard with his current squad, a great deal focus remains on recruitment – with Sunderland keen to secure deals for as many as six new signings before the window closes.

Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Corry Evans have all put pen to paper this summer, but there is plenty of work to be done after nine players departed.

Speaking last night, Johnson said: “It's hard to put a number on it.

"But obviously we've had a few not here tonight due to injury and illness.

"We need a few, I'll be honest.

"If you gave me six I'd take six, if you gave me four I'd take that if they were high quality.

"But we need a few.

"I wouldn't say I'm comfortable, I'm having sleepless nights that's for sure.

"What I am comfortable with is that we're working extremely hard in the background.

"It’s a tough division this year, and you’ve got to have the quality. At the moment, we’re a little short in certain areas.

"There’s always good teams and the interesting thing at the moment is the out of contract players, and at what point in their head they drop from Championship-level money in their heads and are comfortable with it.

"There’s going to be bargains available.”

So who could be next through the door? Here’s the latest talk from around League One…

Sunderland head coach responds to defender rumours Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has played down an imminent exit for Bailey Wright, who has been linked with Wigan. The defender missed the pre-season draw at York City with a minor injury (Sunderland Echo)

Sheffield Wednesday set for decision day over trialist duo Darren Moore is set to make decisions on trialists Tariq Uwakwe and Sylvester Jasper after the Owls' game with Wrexham on Saturday. The duo both featured off the bench in this week's friendly against West Brom (Yorkshire Post)

Sunderland-linked midfielder set for Championship move Sunderland-linked midfielder Matt Crooks is nearing a move to Middlesbrough, for what is thought to be an initial fee of around £1.1million (Various)

Defender ends Portsmouth trial amid rival interest Former Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo has ended his trial spell with Portsmouth. League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with a swoop for the centre back, as have Derby County (The Star)