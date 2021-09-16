Sunderland handed major boost as Everton confirm departure and promotion rivals suffer double injury blow

Sunderland face Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium in League One on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s men will be looking to build on wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Accrington Stanley and stay top of the table.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the more interesting stories from around the web that you may have missed today:

Phil Jevons during his playing days.

Everton confirm coach switch to Sunderland

Everton have confirmed that Phil Jevons has departed Goodison Park to join Sunderland.

Jevons has left his role as Everton U18 assistant manager to join Lee Johnson as first-team coach.

Jevons had four years as Everton U16 head coach before switching to his U18 position before the current campaign.

Jevons has a wealth of experience in football having made nine senior appearances for Everton following a debut in March 1999.

He also played for a number Football League clubs, including Grimsby Town, Yeovil Town and Bristol City.

An Everton statement read: “Everyone at Everton thanks Phil for his hard work and dedication and wishes him every success in his new post.”

Promotion rivals suffer double injury blow

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has confirmed that Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson and striker Freddie Ladapo are doubts for Saturday's League One trip to form side Bolton Wanderers.

The Millers have been tipped as promotion contenders following relegation from the Championship last campaign.

Warne’s men are currently 13th in League One with 10 points from seven games.

On Ferguson, Warne, speaking at his pre-match press conference, commented: "I think Saturday might be too soon. He was out on the grass with the physio today (Thursday).

"He said he was virtually pain-free, which to me means he's training tomorrow and playing Saturday. But I always get told off for being too optimistic too early."

On the situation with Ladapo, the Millers chief continued: "He's hurt his foot. He missed training this morning and has gone for a scan. We'll know the severity of the injury soon.

"At the moment, I am doubtful he will play a part this weekend. He looked in discomfort today. You never know. He might get a really positive result back off the scan, feel better later today and be able to train tomorrow."

