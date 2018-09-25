Sunderland goalkeeper reflects on his dream Eastleigh debut

Have your say

On loan Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek had a debut to remember after signing for National League side Eastleigh.

The 22-year-old was thrown straight into the action as his new side overcame Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Stryjek player a key role in the victory, saving a first-half penalty before making a last-minute save to earn his side the points.

"It was a really good experience because we won the game, that's the most important thing," said Stryjek after the game.

"It was a great debut with a clean sheet as well, and at the end of the day that's what I'm here for to keep the ball out of the net.

When asked about the penalty save, he added: "It was a really important time and I was pretty confident I would save it."

Stryjek is yet to make a competitive appearance for Sunderland but has spent time out on loan at Boston United and Accrington Stanley, although the latter was cut short after an injury.

But Eastleigh manager Andy Hessenthaler is delighted to have Stryjek at his disposal, and lauded the Polish shot stopper after the full-time whistle.

“Max was excellent today, especially as he’s only trained with us for one day,” said Hessenthaler.

“He didn’t have a lot of saves to make but I thought his general play was excellent.”

Eastleigh, Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald’s former club, are up to 14th in the National League.