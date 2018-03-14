Sunderland goalkeeper opens up on Stadium of Light struggles ahead of ‘must-win’ Preston clash

Lee Camp admits the Stadium of Light is proving a ‘difficult’ place to play, but understands fan frustrations ahead of the must-win game against Preston North End.

The January loan signing, set to start with Jason Steele suspended, remains bullish about Sunderland’s survival hopes.

A fight for survival that he believes will go down to the wire.

Sunderland are rooted to the foot of the Championship having gone nine games without a league win, with only nine games left.

The dismal Stadium of Light form has been well documented with only two wins in front of the long-suffering home support all season and that on the back of going 364 days without a win on Wearside.

Attendances have fallen and understandably there has been frustration and anger from the terraces after another season of struggle, with the Black Cats giving their support little to cheer.

Camp says ultimately everyone wants the same thing – survival.

“It is a must-win game, simple as that,” said a determined Camp ahead of the visit of play-off chasing Preston.

“It is a difficult place at the moment and I understand people’s frustrations, but we all want the same thing.

“I don’t think anybody wants Sunderland to go down, it would make it a lot easier if it was a fortress for away teams to fear coming to visit.

“We have to try and win the game.”

Sunderland haven’t been out of the relegation zone since the end of December, but despite the increasingly bleak picture, Camp insists it is still “all to play for”.

“I think it will go down to the wire, I really do,” added Camp.

“We are not the only team in this situation, there are two other teams in the drop zone and a few teams above it that will all have the same feelings. Nothing is won or lost yet.”

Steele will serve a one-match suspension after seeing red for handling outside his area in the 1-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road.

The ex-Blackburn and Middlesbrough stopper will be available for selection again after the international break when Sunderland travel to face Derby County on Good Friday.

Steele almost joined the Rams on deadline day, but the loan deal collapsed late on after the terms of the deal changed.