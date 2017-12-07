Sunderland goalkeeper heads out on loan

Sunderland goalkeeper James Talbot has followed in the footsteps of Jordan Pickford by joining Darlington on loan.

The 20-year-old joins National League North outfit Darlington on loan until his 21st birthday on April 23.

Dublin-born Talbot has played twice for Sunderland Under 23 this season in the Checkatrade Trophy against Scunthorpe and Grimsby plus games in Premier League 2.

In the 2011-12 season, England international Jordan Pickford - who Everton signed for £30million in the summer - joined Darlington on loan for three months.

Darlington manager Tommy Wright is delighted to have secured the loan signing of Talbot, capped by the Republic of Ireland at U16, U17 and U19 level.

Wright said: "James is a very talented Irish international goalkeeper whom I came across recently whilst watching the Sunderland under 23s play Leicester City.

"He got his clean sheet on the night. I stood behind his goal in the second half and his communication and positioning were superb. He was very confident claiming his crosses and he distributed the ball very well.

"I am delighted that he is here and he will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game.

"We again now have two quality goalkeepers whom I expect to really push each other for the shirt. A special mention must go to reserve keeper Matty Bancroft who over the last few weeks has filled the number two role and looks a real prospect for the future.

"On behalf of Darlington FC, I would like to thank Chris Coleman, Robbie Stockdale and Kevin Ball in particular for sanctioning this loan.

"Also an even bigger thank you to my board of directors for providing the funds to make it happen."