Sunderland goalkeeper has this message for Jack Ross

Eastleigh manager Andy Hessenthaler has revealed that Max Stryjek believes he should be Sunderland's number one.

The 22-year-old joined the Spitfires on loan last week and has enjoyed a fine start to life with the National League outfit, keeping two clean sheets in his first two appearances.

And such form is no surprise to Hessenthaler, who found out all he needed to know about the youngster during their first conversation.

For it was in this meeting that Stryjek told his new manager that he felt he should be number one at the Stadium of Light as he sent a message of ambition to both Hessenthaler and Jack Ross.

That drive was a big positive for Hessenthaler who has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“He’s very focused and very driven and knows he needs games to put himself in the shop window,” said the Eastleigh manager.

“He believes he should be Sunderland’s No1 and that can only help us because he’s so determined to do well.”

Stryjek's move to the Silverlake Stadium is perhaps no surprise given the Black Cats' connections with the non-league outfit following Stewart Donald's takeover.

Academy chief Paul Reid and trusted adviser Richard Hill also made the move to Wearside alongside Donald and they were instrumental in securing the stopper's loan switch.

And while the main purpose of the deal was to secure the Polish youngster some valuable game time, the Eastleigh boss is delighted with the contribution he is making to the Spitfires' squad.

“We didn’t know too much about Max but we’re fortunate to have a connection with Sunderland and I spoke to Richard Hill and Paul Reid about him,” said Hessenthaler, speaking to the Daily Echo.

“He’s third choice up there at the moment, but they do believe in him and say he needs games. He’s been exceptional for us.

"You can see he’s a confident boy and he’s settled in like he’s been here a few weeks. Credit to the boys playing in front of him, they’ve helped him massively.

“He’s got a big throw, a big kick, he punches well, he makes good decisions and he’s very commanding. He’s the perfect fit for what we need."