Lee Johnson’s side were without a fixture at the weekend and dropped out of the play-off places after MK Dons secured a comfortable victory over Cambridge United and Oxford United earned a draw at Ipswich Town.

The Black Cats host Ipswich at the Stadium of Light looking to arrest an alarming drop in form in recent weeks and get themselves back among the promotion race.

The Wearsiders hold games in hand over everyone above them in the League One table but know they will have to rediscover their early season form if they are to put an end to a three game losing streak with the Tractor Boys visit to the Stadium of Light.

But here, though, we look as what has been happening on Wearside and around League One over the past 24 hours.

1. Patterson impresses Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is continuing to impress on his loan spell with Notts County. The 21-year-old has made nine appearances for the National League side keeping three clean sheets and has caught the attention of supporters with his performances. The club tweeted out a picture of Patterson after their win over Solihull Moors saying: ‘Not bad this lad, is he?’ with supporters also taking to the social media platform praising the young Black Cats stopper. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. United duo train with Dons Manchester United youngsters Dermot Mee and Rhys Bennett have spent the last week training with League One side AFC Wimbledon as part of the club's new Pro Experience Programme according to the Manchester Evening News. “It’s an opportunity for the young players at Manchester United to go into senior environments in the league,” said United’s head of player development Justin Cochrane. “They spend a week with teams, where I know the manager and the environment they have there, just to get a feel of what men’s football is really like. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

3. Owls miss duo EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes Sheffield Wednesday miss the services of injured duo Josh Windass and Lee Gregory. Darren Moore’s side have drawn eight of their 17 games this season as they continue to hover outside of the play-off places. "I think Josh Windass and Lee Gregory, when they both come back fit, they hold the destiny for Darren Moore's side,” said Parkin. Gregory is the Owls top scorer with six while Windass is yet to feature this season. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Watford loanee returns for Gills Watford loan midfielder Daniel Phillips made an impressive return to first team action for Gillingham at the weekend starring in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Phillips was not set to return until the end of the month but with manager Steve Evans low on numbers in his squad he called upon the Hornets midfielder to come back ahead of schedule. “If we had a full squad it would probably be two weeks down the line before we saw him off the bench but needs needed to be addressed,” Evans told Kent Online. It is great (to have him back) and young Phillips has the heart the size of Big Ben. He gives you everything.” (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales