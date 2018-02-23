Sunderland given huge boost as Middlesbrough rocked by striker injury

Middlesbrough have been rocked by the news that striker Rudy Gestede will miss the rest of the season after breaking his ankle.

Gestede picked the injury up in the final minutes of the victory over Hull City at the Riverside on Tuesday night.

Gestede, who scored twice in the game, is now out for the season, leaving Boro boss Tony Pulis with just two fit strikers.

Pulis allowed Ashley Fletcher to join Sunderland on loan last month, and Martin Braithwaite also signed for Bordeaux on deadline day, meaning Boro will now have to rely on Patrick Bamford and Britt Assombalonga.

Pulis said: “He (Gestede) won’t play again this season, we don’t think.

"It’s a massive blow for us as a football club. Out of all of the strikers, he’s looked the most likely to score in the games we’ve played.

"We’re really disappointed, but we’ve got options up there, whether it’s Patrick or Britt, they have to step up to the plate."

Sunderland host Boro tomorrow at the Stadium of Light. Fletcher will be ineligible to face his parent club.