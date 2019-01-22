Sunderland get Will Grigg injury boost as striker pursuit continues

Have your say

Will Grigg's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared, according to sources in Wigan.

The 27-year-old is Sunderland's top target for the January window with Jack Ross eager to add another goalscoring option to his squad.

They have had three bids knocked back so far but remain keen on the Northern Ireland international.

Doubt was cast over the move when Grigg rolled his ankle playing against Aston Villa on Saturday, with Paul Cook saying afterwards that it looked 'quite bad'.

However, after assessments it is believed that the injury is a short-term one.

Ross said on Monday that he believed an agreement could be reached.

"I think there’s a bit of work to do,” he said.

“Quite often the valuations are different and I understand that.

“I think this window [January] tends to do that.

“I don’t think it is anything that couldn’t possibly be overcome but that is more of a decision for those above me.

“For me, it’s more just about the identification of the player, and then ascertaining whether it is possible.

“I don’t think the door has been closed on it and I don’t think Paul did that.”