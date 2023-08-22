Multiple Sunderland games have been selected for Sky Sports coverage already during the 2023-24 season.

Earlier this year, Sky Sports recently won the bidding process for all EFL football from the end of this season, extending their long-term partnership with the leagues.

The five-year deal, which will come into force at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service.

With that in mind, though, how many Sunderland games have been selected for broadcast this season – so far - by Sky Sports and how does this compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look at the numbers originally collated by Chris Weatherspoon.

1 . Ipswich Town Ipswich Town have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2 . Swansea City Swansea City have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10. Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

3 . QPR QPR have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales