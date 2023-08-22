News you can trust since 1873
A journalist holds a microphone with the logo of the television sports channel Sky Sports and a smartphone
Sunderland games on TV: How Cats coverage compares to Leeds United, Leicester and Southampton - fan photo gallery

Multiple Sunderland games have been selected for Sky Sports coverage already during the 2023-24 season.
By James Copley
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Earlier this year, Sky Sports recently won the bidding process for all EFL football from the end of this season, extending their long-term partnership with the leagues.

The five-year deal, which will come into force at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service.

With that in mind, though, how many Sunderland games have been selected for broadcast this season – so far - by Sky Sports and how does this compare to their rivals? Here, we take a look at the numbers originally collated by Chris Weatherspoon.

Ipswich Town have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

1. Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

Swansea City have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

2. Swansea City

Swansea City have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

QPR have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

3. QPR

QPR have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

Hull City have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

4. Hull City

Hull City have been selected for TV coverage once so far during the 2023-24 Championship season with the available figures showing which games have been televised up until October 10.

