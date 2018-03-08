Sunderland forward Lynden Gooch on THAT passionate celebration in front of Newcastle fans

Sunderland forward Lynden Gooch admits it felt good to bag a brace against rivals Newcastle in the Under-23 cup clash.

The young Black Cats were knocked out of the Premier League International Cup at the quarter final stage with Newcastle winning 11-10 on penalties.

Lynden Gooch celebrates in front of the Newcastle fans.

Newcastle took the lead through Curtis Good before a Gooch brace put Sunderland in command.

Gooch celebrated his first goal by cupping his ear to the 400-strong Newcastle fans in the away end, situated in the South Stand at the Stadium of Light, before kissing the Sunderland badge.

Callum Roberts’ 90th minute free-kick forced extra-time, Newcastle winning a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

On his celebration, Gooch said: "It's just banter isn't it?

"That was good and felt good. You always want to score against them."

Gooch, who hasn't played for the first team since the end of January, was pleased with his impact at the Stadium of Light but sad to depart the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Gooch added: "I was pleased with my performance and it's nice on a personal note to get a couple of goals, but I'm gutted we didn't win.

"We always want to beat Newcastle if we can, but on a personal note it was great to those minutes and goals as well."

Under-23 coach Elliott Dickman praised Gooch, adding: "Lynden did great.

"He’s maybe a bit frustrated that he isn’t in the first team but he’s shown that he’s capable of doing a job, but it’s difficult to get into the first team.

"At the end of the day the manager picks the team that he thinks is right for whatever game is there. From our perspective, he did well for us.

"Like I say, he’s used that frustration to do what he did and he’s used it to good effect."

Newcastle will play Porto in the semi-finals of the competition.