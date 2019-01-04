Sunderland forward Josh Maja voted North East Young Player of the Year

Sunderland striker Josh Maja has been voted the North East Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year for 2018.

Last year seen Maja break into the first-team on Wearside after graduating from the club's academy before being chosen to lead the Black Cats' attack for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old has since repaid boss Jack Ross' faith, firing 15 goals to rank as League One's top goalscorer with the club sitting third in the league table.

News broke today of Maja being advised by his agent not to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light, however football writers from across the region have recognised his fine form on the pitch.

Maja becomes the third Sunderland youth product to win the NEFWA annual award, following in the footsteps of Jack Colback and Jordan Pickford.- becoming the 10th winner overall.

The North East Football Writers’ Association annual awards dinner, sponsored by William Hill, will be held at the Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf Club and Spa in Durham on Sunday February 17.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been crowned the Player of the Year while Durham Women midfielder Beth Hepple has been voted the Ladies Player of the Year.

Once again this year funds raised on the night will go to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation’s North East Personality of the Year will be also presented on the night along with a number of presentations to recognise the region’s football successes

Tickets are available from Claire Stephen at the Ramside 0191 375 3080. claire.stephen@ramsidehallhotel.co.uk