Sunderland forward Jack Diamond reveals why he left on loan this month

Diamond has joined Harrogate Town, the club where he helped win promotion from the National League, until the end of the current campaign.

The talented winger signed a three-year deal earlier this year to secure his long-term future on Wearside, but the Black Cats want to ensure his gametime is not limited this season.

Sunderland concluded a deal for Bayern Munich winger Leon Dajaku on deadline day, which would have seen Diamond’s chances of regular gametime at the Stadium of Light reduced.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland player Jack Diamond is beaten to the ball by Plymouth players Kelland Watts (l) and Danny Mayor (r) during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A move to League Two Harrogate appealed as it was an opportunity for regular football, with strong interest from elsewhere in the EFL in Diamond in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the Harrogate Town website, Diamond said: “It feels great to be back. It’s been nice to see some familiar faces and be back in a good place.

"The move presents a good challenge for myself knowing I’ve already done a lot here and I suppose I finished on quite a high.

"To come back it could be seen as a bit comfortable but I think it’s more of a challenge than anything knowing that I have to replicate what I’ve done previously.

"It was a factor in making my decision [knowing a large amount of the squad before signing] but the main thing is the football. It’s good to have friends here already but at the end of the day everyone has ambitions of making it in the game.”

This will be the second loan spell at Harrogate for the young forward.

He added: “I grew up a lot as a player.

"There were ups and downs and then finding consistency which was especially key for a player like me.

"I think all the lads helped me so much with bits of advice.

"There’s no time in football to stay still, you’ve got to always keep improving yourself and coming here on loan, I think it’s one of the best things to do,” he added.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.