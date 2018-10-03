Sunderland forward has warning for League One defences as he reflects on 'special moment'

Jerome Sinclair is targeting a run in the Sunderland side after notching his first goal for the club - and he has warned League One defences he will only improve.

The 22-year-old forward, on loan from Watford, was one of the star performers in the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United at the Stadium of Light.

Jerome Sinclair scored his first goal for Sunderland in the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United.

And while he was disappointed the Black Cats dropped another two points, Sinclair believes there is much more to come from this Sunderland side.

Sinclair, who has recently returned from injury, led the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Josh Maja playing just off him with support out wide from the excellent Chris Maguire and Aiden McGeady.

The former Liverpool youth is eager for a run in the side and with Charlie Wyke out until Christmas with a knee injury, Sinclair now has his chance to partner eight-goal top scorer Maja up front.

"Of course I'm hungry for more," said Sinclair.

"I still don't feel 100 per cent, there is a lot more to come to be honest, I was happy to get on the scoresheet, we got the point and we move forward.

"The start has been a little bit tough [for me] but to get that first goal meant a lot. The fans and crowd were crazy, it felt really good to be out there!

"I heard the roar and the passion from all the lads and the fans, it was a special moment.

"We have some top quality players in this team and when we all get sharp and playing together then we will be tough to stop in this league.

"It is another big game at the weekend, we have to give it our all and get the three points," added Sinclair ahead of the trip to Bradford City on Saturday.

Sinclair missed a great chance in the first half against Posh but made up for it in the second with his first Sunderland goal, firing home from close range after excellent build-up play by Maguire.

He battled well all night and proved a constant thorn in the side of the Peterborough defence.

Sinclair said: "We were disappointed not to see the game out, if you look at the fact we went down to ten men and then managed to get ourselves ahead but you have to take the point."

Sinclair's performance won praise from Jack Ross.

The Scot said: "He is determined to do well here, desperate to do well here.

"Not just for his own career, he likes the club and I was really pleased for him. He is hard on himself, he was disappointed at half-time with the missed opportunity, others were good around him. I was just disappointed his goal wasn’t the winner."