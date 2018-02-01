Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell rejected January move as website appears counting down days until £70,000-a-week contract expires

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has revealed Jack Rodwell turned down the chance of a January move to an unnamed club.

The midfielder doesn't have a future on Wearside and has 18-months left to run on a contract worth £70,000 a week.

Jack Rodwell better wake up to the fact no one wants him: Sunderland fans react on Twitter to midfielder staying at club

Cash-strapped Sunderland have offered to tear up Rodwell's contract but in an interview with the Daily Mail, Rodwell said he would only walk away from his lucrative contract if a move to a new club was lined up.

Coleman has confirmed a club made an approach for Rodwell last month but the midfielder turned down the opportunity. The Sunderland boss did not name the club.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Coleman said: "I've not yet had a knock on the door to say 'I am ready, I want to play football'. Jack had the chance to go out this window.

"We said yeah. There was another club. I can't name the club. Jack turned that opportunity down. My office is right at the end of the hall, he knows where it is.

"I am not here to motivate this person or that person. Whatever you say you are going to do then back it up. We need all hands to the pump.

"My door hasn't been knocked, not that I know of."

The 26-year-old saw a trail at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem collapse last week for 'organisational reasons.'

Rodwell looks set to stay at Sunderland for at least the remainder of this season.

He will not be eligible to sign for another club as a free agent this season. The former Everton and Manchester City midfielder would have had to have agreed to terminate his contract before last night's 11pm deadline.

It comes as a webpage has been set-up counting down the days until his contract at Sunderland expires, which has 514 days left to run.

It is not known who is behind the webpage.