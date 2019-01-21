Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell can be a ‘good example’ and doesn’t care about salary - Blackburn boss

Sunderland flop Jack Rodwell is keen to win a new deal at Blackburn Rovers - and his manager believes salary will not play a part in his decision.

Jack Rodwell can be a 'good example', according to Blackburn's manager

Rodwell, who left Sunderland in the summer having scarcely been involved during the club’ ill-fated 2017/18 campaign, is starting to catch the eye in the Championship.

While he has been in and out of the team throughout the campaign, the former Manchester City man put in a man of the match performance in Rovers’ 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

The 27-year-old’s has made just 11 appearances for his new side this season, but has started their last two league outings.

And with his current contract at Ewood Park set to expire in the summer, talk has quickly turned to a new deal.

Manager Tony Mowbray is keen to see the midfielder stay - and believes that salary will not factor into his decision.

Instead, the Blackburn boss feels that game time is the most important thing to the midfielder-turned-defender - something which may come as a shock to Sunderland fans having seen Rodwell’s time at the Stadium of Light.

He also feels the ex-Everton man can be a ‘good example’ to some of the North West club’s younger players.

“Game time is what he will factor in I’m sure,” said Mowbray, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’m not sure salary level is something he factors in, I think he just wants to play football and enjoy his football career.

“This environments suits and fits, but ultimately he will make that decision.

“We will have conversations, I enjoy having him around our training ground and his versatility.

“He’s played in midfield in one or two games, but also at the back.

“I think it’s good for some of our young players to see how talented he is with the ball, how composed he is, and how he can play through a press.

“He does that very well in training and is a good example out on the grass.”