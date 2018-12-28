Sunderland flop Didier Ndong agrees move - but the deal hinges on two key conditions

Former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong has agreed a deal 'in principle' with Ligue 1 side Guingamp.

As reported earlier this week, Ndong has agreed a switch to Ligue 1's basement side as he aims to relaunch his career.

The Gabon international was dismissed by the Black Cats earlier this season after failing to report for pre-season training and has been without a club since.

Given the timing of Ndong's release, he was unable to join a new club until the January transfer window.

But now, with the winter trading period set to begin, the 24-year-old has reached an agreement with Guingamp and is set to sign on January 1.

The deal, however, hinges on two key conditions being met.

Firstly, Ndong will have to pass a medical at his new club, with Guingamp stating that the move is 'conditioned to the traditional medical visit' - which could be a concern given the midfielder has scarcely played in 2018.

However, his new employers claim that he is undergoing a 'specific program of recovery' at their training base in order to ensure he is fit and ready for their relegation fight.

The French side also claim that an 'agreement with Sunderland' also needs to be reached.

Previous reports had suggested that the Black Cats would be entitled to a fee of around £3.5million when Ndong found a new club.

Despite these two potential stumbling blocks, Guingamp remain confident of sealing a deal by next week.

A club statement read; "En Avant de Guingamp confirms that it has reached an agreement in principle with the English club of Sunderland for the transfer of the Gabonese international box-box midfielder Didier Ndong.

"Revealed at FC Lorient, the 24-year-old had been transferred to the Premier League for a record amount in the summer of 2016. His final transfer to the En Avant, conditioned to the traditional medical visit and the formalization of the agreement with Sunderland, should be formalized next week.

"Until then, Didier will benefit from a specific program of recovery at Pro Park."