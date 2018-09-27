Sunderland fans vote for Max Power recall ahead of Coventry clash

Max Power could return to the Sunderland line up this weekend - and Black Cats supporters can't wait for his return.

The 25-year-old hasn't played competitively since his red card against Oxford on August 1, which resulted in a three-game league ban for the midfielder.

Should Max Power play against Coventry poll.

Power made an impressive start to his Sunderland career after arriving from Wigan in the summer, scoring against Scunthopre and Gillingham in his first three games.

He has also made a positive impression off the pitch, after giving a Sunderland fan a lift to the pub ahead of the 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

And supporters are keen to see the midfielder return to the starting XI for this Saturday's televised clash against Coventry.

In yesterday's poll, we asked if Jack Ross should start Power at the Ricoh Arena, and over 1,000 people took part.

A resounding 82 per cent said they would put Power straight back into the side to face the Sky Blues.

Lee Cattermole and Dylan McGeouch occupied the centre midfield slots during Sunderland's 4-1 win over Rochdale, and Ross will have to contemplate whether or not to change a winning side.