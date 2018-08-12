Sunderland fans react to Lee Cattermole's performance in draw against Luton

Sunderland gained a hard-earned point from their trip to Luton Town this weekend to remain unbeaten in League One.

The Black Cats led through Josh Maja's first-half strike, but were pegged back after the break.

Fans took to Twitter afterwards to comment on the game and result, and Lee Cattermole's performance drew plenty of reaction. The midfielder came on as a second-half substitute, having been left out of the squad for the opener against Charlton Athletic.

Here's a selection of comments:

@MJPotts17: Personally think people go OTT with their criticism of Cattermole's attitude. We have *no idea* what goes on behind closed doors but he's clearly not some insidious villain lurking around the dressing room if Jack Ross is playing him.

@LiamWhite2: 4 points from 6 isn’t a bad start. Must now build on that, disappointed to draw the match after taking the lead but we’re still a brand new squad and have a few key players missing

@JordanGowling29: Frustrating. Shows the the fact we were desperate for a ST on Thursday and didnt get it done. Catts a liabilty and should he near the match day sqaud. If Luton are tipped to be amongst it then Jesus the teams in this league are worse than i thought. 2 points dropped #safc

@petefeet67: #SAFC Lee Cattermole the new Jack Rodwell, Absolute jinx never win with him in the pitch.

@GrahamNPaterson: Sadly the game changed when Catts came on but again work in progress & players have to get used to the new system & style #SAFC

@Deggsytweets: Having seen their equaliser is it unfair to criticise Cattermole? Thought he was slow to react and was the wrong side of play #SAFC

@Tommyakki: #SAFC showing glimpses of real quality. Once McGeouch, Wyke, & Sinclair are back fit I think we will be a force to be reckoned with. Impressed with Max Power in the middle while Gooch also looked class. #onwardsandupwards

@76skelly: Fair result but after going a goal up we should have pushed on. Why Cattermole came on is beyond me! Done and offered nothing #SAFC

@ChrisCo02672524: Happy with a point against a team who I'm sure will be in the top 6. Thought we went flat when Cattermole came on. Shouldn't be near the team, but we've got some good players to come back from injury. Beats getting beat all the time #safc #Ltfc @LtfcP

@M_Coan47: Decent point today. Tad disappointed after being up but can't argue. Already like max power. Adds composer & understanding of teammates while just being in the door. Maja has 2 in 2 which is promising. Away kits are easy on the eyes imo #safc