Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Jay Matete, Jack Clarke and Leon Dajaku have all come into the starting XI, while right-back Trai Hume will make his Black Cats debut.

Thorben Hoffmann, Carl Winchester, Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Lynden Gooch are the players who have dropped out of the side.

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@tongey93: Very happy with this. Can't be critical of Dodds, pretty much the team I'd have picked. Assume Hoffman is injured and Neil could probably do with the rest.

@k1awrence: Fair play, exactly the starting line-up I would have gone with. Just hope rumours aren't true about Hoffman going back to parent club

@kingsway79: The team everyone has wanted recently. Let’s hope they go out and do the business.

@bella__mela: Few players taking some rest that they absolutely need, both physically and mentally

Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds.

@Rollie3333: What does Roberts have to do to start like . Big chance for Patters tonight too. Let's get behind the lads and shout for Keano!

@Philip_RJ89: Thorben Hoffmann seemingly disappearing off the grid is just the latest bizarre episode in this absolutely shambolic period at the club.

@Marshy_SAFC: Should’ve played something like that at the weekend

@davis0688: Good to see Hume, even if he takes a while to settle at least he’s a natural right-back. Also good to see Matete and Clarke. Right decision not to start Defoe for me. Evans needs to start leading tonight

