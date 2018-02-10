Sunderland fans pay emotional tribute to Liam Miller

Have your say

Sunderland fans, and football followers generally, have paid tribute to Liam Miller, who has died at the age of 36.

The Republic of Ireland international played for the Black Cats from 2006-2009, playing a key role in Roy Keane’s Championship title-winning side of 2006-07.

Fans of Sunderland and other clubs took to Twitter to mourn the midfielder who also had spells at Celtic, Manchester United, Hibs and QPR, plus Leeds United on loan.

@GrahamNPaterson: Very sad news about Liam Miller, won’t ever forget his last minute stunner against Boro & the scenes that followed, very underrated player & taken too early, RIP Liam Miller

@KerrieWilkinson: Incredibly sad, no age at all. RIP Liam - that screamer will live on forever through #safc folklore.

@tommy40996: Scored a last minute thunderbolt sickener at the Riverside in 2007. RIP Liam. #Boro #UTB #SAFC

@bobbyspout: Awful news about Liam Miller. 36 is no age at all to die after a cancer battle. Tidy player for us and typified a great time for us under Roy Keane #RIP #SAFC

@DanielJenks89: Just read about Liam Miller passing away at the age of 36. My favourite memory of him in a #SAFC shirt was the goal he scored against Derby. Played a huge part in us getting promoted into the PL

@HodgeSAFC: Absolutely gutted to hear about the death of Liam Miller tonight. Part of one of the most enjoyable Sunderland sides in recent memory under Roy Keane, and who could forget the celebrations after his 89th minute screamer at Boro in 2007? Only 36 years old! RIP Liam

@SAFCreports: Rip Liam Miller, so sad, was a quality player for Sunderland and seemed like a quality man #SAFC

@Coonsy27: RIP Liam Miller, never forget that last minute header against Derby, and that cracker against Boro

@Michaelsafc10: RIP Liam miller...heartbreaking

@whanie49: Awwww Liam Miller ... that is beyond sad

@kath_gowland: I remember watching Liam Miller as a kid! Devastating news.

@lennwebster: Liam Miller was one of my favourite players during his time at @SunderlandAFC. It’s so heartbreaking to hear he passed away. Rest In Peace, Liam

@TheToonReview: Terrible news about Liam Miller. RIP, thoughts are with his family. #SAFC #NUFC

@hunnsy: RIP #Liammiller. Part of an #safc team that under #roykeane had belief and desire, something we lack now in abundance