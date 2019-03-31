Sunderland fans on Wembley Way

Sunderland fans on Wembley Way: Black Cats fans gear up for Portsmouth final

Sunderland fans are arriving at Wembley for today's Checkatrade Trophy final with Portsmouth.

We've been outside the national stadium chatting to supporters ahead of the clash - scroll down to see Black Cats fans on Wembley Way ahead of the match.

Sunderland fans on Wembley Way

1. Sunderland fans on Wembley Way

Sunderland fans on Wembley Way
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Soaking up the atmosphere

2. Soaking up the atmosphere

Soaking up the atmosphere
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It was an early start for some fans

3. It was an early start for some fans

It was an early start for some fans
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
London is red and white

4. London is red and white

London is red and white
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3