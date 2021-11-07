Sunderland fans' Mansfield Town disappointment captured by cameras - can you spot yourself?

Stags striker Rhys Oates scored the only goal of the game after six minutes, capitalising on an error from Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Lee Johnson made four substitutions at half-time, yet his side still struggled to create chances as their League Two opponents progressed to the next round.

It's the second year running that Mansfield have beaten Sunderland in the FA Cup after The Stags claimed a 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light last year.

The Black Cats won’t have another league game until November, 20 after their game against Lincoln was postponed due to international call-ups.

Sunderland’s next game will come in the Papa John’s Trophy against Bradford next week.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light against Mansfield Town.

1. Watching the game Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Supporters at the Stadium of Light Can you spot yourself in the crowd? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. It was a disappointing result Fans in the ground for the game against Mansfield Town. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans Can you spot yourself in the crowd at the Stadium of Light? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales