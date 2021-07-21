Sunderland fans focus on a duo of key men as senior players missing for Lee Johnson at York City

The Black Cats make three changes from the side that beat Hearts at the weekend, with Lee Burge, Oliver Younger and Corry Evans all handed starts.

Anthony Patterson, Carl Winchester and Aiden O’Brien drop out the side – while Josh Hawkes and Benji Kimpioka both make the bench.

Winchester doesn’t even make the bench, and joins Will Grigg Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien in missing out.

Lee Johnson

And the absences of Wright and Grigg is what had supporters talking ahead of the game.

Wright missed the win at Hearts with an injury, while Grigg came off the bench in the game.

Here’s what fans were saying on social media:

@parkersafc said: “No Grigg, hopefully he's nearly on his way out of the door”

@safcreportt added: “Grigg? Actually seems decent”

@15jgilmore commented: “Hopefully Grigg’s off somewhere else”

@guffsafc73 posted: “Some notable absentees in that #SAFC squad. More deadwood on the way out?”

@davis0688 tweeted: “Grigg going? Wright injured or going?”

@WilkieMr added “Strong team”

@eszombeck said: “Lee loves Younger at RB, where he started his only game. They may have to change”

@AshmanJase posted: “Decent team that”

@safccccc commented: “Captain America again maybe?”

@johnnywoolnough said: “Need some players”

@Gilesy1973 added: “Doyle hat-trick and clean sheet”

@LukeHuggan joked: “Too much of a lack of Luke O'Nien for me. 1/10”

Sunderland XI: Burge, Younger, Flanagan, Doyle, Dyce, Neil, Evans, Gooch, Embleton, McGeady, Stewart

Sunderland subs: Patterson, O’Brien, Diamond, Taylor, Hawkes, Kimpioka, Newall, Richardson, Wilding

