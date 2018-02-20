Sunderland fans feel the season’s over now - and rap Ellis Short - as Black Cats go bottom of the table

Sunderland slumped to bottom spot in the Championship following tonight’s 1-0 defeat at Bolton, as Burton Albion climbed off the foot of the table with a victory at fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to the defeat.

@AMlinaku: How do you comeback from this? For me, it’s been confirmed tonight.

@markpennock1994: Think that’s our season done and dusted now

@LBarks72: Hello League one

@GTunk: Last in the Championship with 11 matches to go. Let THAT sink in.

@RamseySAFC: And with that relegation is confirmed.

@gas335: That’s that then. Congratulations Ellis Short. Youre ineptitude and arrogance has destroyed us.

@whanie49: Everything you could ask for in effort ... just not good enough

@darrenmordue3: League one... see you soon... cheers Ellis Shor

@Donlosh: I couldn’t be any less enthusiastic about football than I am right now, thanks @SunderlandAFC thanks a lot!

@OnceaHead: Thank you to SAFC for making me so proud of my team! Totally and utterly unacceptable from everyone connected with the club.

@OrdinaryJon: Hope extinguished for even the most optimistic of ‘happy clappers’. We’re down. Last one out, turn off the lights. Another club broken by mismanagement

@thegaffer80: Breaks my heart to say it, but that’s us down. Nothing more than we deserve, can’t run a club on free transfers and second class loan players

@JohnHaigh_85: Only lost 1-0, feels like a win

@eddy1379: Coleman is incapable of inspiring this team these players or club to anything remotely positive!

@NathFryatt: Depressing the state we are in like

@steven_safc89: I said the day we signed Fletcher that he’d score less than 5 goals at #SAFC between now and the end of the season. I retract that - he won’t score at all.

@SimonJHeth: Surely one of the kids in the academy is better between the sticks than the garbage we have in the 1st team. God knows how many pts we have dropped due to keeper errors this season

@FulwellEnderFTM: There are fans who couldn’t be arsed going tonight that I’ve seen everywhere for the last 30 years. Not just this country but abroad. That’s what Ellis Short & Martin Bain have done to this once proud club