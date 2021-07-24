Sunderland fans express concern as key trio missing for clash at Harrogate Town

And the big news sees Luke O’Nien return for his first pre-season appearance – while Bailey Wright, Aiden McGeady and Lynden Gooch miss out.

Carl Winchester and Will Grigg return to the fold though, with the Black Cats looking set to line-up in a 4-3-3.

Alex Pritchard travelled with the squad, but will not be involved.

Lee Johnson

Here’s what fans were saying on social media:

@john67684101 said: “Still no bailey Wright....”

@safccccc_ added: “NO MCGEADY NO PARTY”

@dpgroves commented: “Would love Dan Neil to take this match by the scruff! Desperate for left backs, aren't we!”

@MePixelz posted: “Would of liked to see Grigg play up top with Stewart”

@Jay_Alderson04 tweeted: “I’m slightly concerned about the full back situation, because we literally have no recognised FBs and if Denver does sign the contract he’ll have played no pre season games therefore he’s not up to speed fitness wise come August the 3rd. Its no good.”

@steve2013 added: “No left back, no right back, still no pacey box in midfielder, one striker. And season starts in 2 weeks but we keep getting told to be Patient”

@Dan1879_SAFC said: “A lot more of a senior lineup obviously starting to focus on the first game but clear weakness is we have no recognised full back on the pitch! Have to get two in this week. Also a worry McGeady isn’t involved hope that’s not serious”

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Neil, Evans, Doyle, Flanagan, Diamond, O’Nien, O’Brien, Stewart, Embleton

Sunderland subs: Grigg, Dyce, Richardson, Wilding, Hawkes, Taylor, Younger, Burge, Kimpioka

