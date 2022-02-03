Lee Johnson was sacked on Sunday evening following a 6-0 thrashing away to Bolton Wanderers in League One.

And Sunderland are reportedly planning to interview former boss Roy Keane for their vacant head coach position.

The former Manchester United midfielder, 50, led Sunderland to promotion from the Championship in 2007 and is a popular figure on Wearside.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane.

Here, Sunderland fans talk to The Echo and give their view on the potential appointment:

Michael Bowers said: “I do have concerns that Keane hasn’t been a number one manager/head coach for over a decade and I can’t help feeling there’s a reason for that. However, one thing I would like to think is that he’ll demand that extra 10-15% in games that we have missed at key points this season, especially away from home. It would certainly give fans a huge boost if he returned.”

John Ridley added his opinion: “I would take him all day long. Massive appointment. Hopefully he would give us the edge we need to get out of this league. I think he'd need to surround himself with a few decent coaches. Unlike last time he won't be involved in anything other than the team and be left alone. Would also give the club, the fans and the region a massive lift.”

Ethan Todd: “Keano is a much loved figure at the Stadium of Light and his steel and determination would be welcome with this side given our sometimes week underbelly however his lengthy absence from management is concerning however I’d absolutely be in favour of his appointment.

Daniel Stokell: “There is no passion!! There is no aggression!! There is no mindset In this football club!! Nothing is there!! However, give Roy Keane one training session and he installs that into the players. You need to be aggressive and a bit dirty in the league and we are just the nice pretty boys right now and that’s why we get bullied and battered.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.