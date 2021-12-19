The gloom around the relegation-threatened club deepened after a 4-0 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The result left the club 19th in the division with 10 points from 18 games, yet Newcastle’s players were again applauded off the pitch.

Eddie Howe could only marvel again at their backing – and he took to the field to thank them after the game.

But the Sky Sports cameras picked up Sunderland manager Lee Johnson in the stadium, which produced a few theories from Sunderland fans on social media watching the game from home.

Here’s what YOU said on social media:

@PhillipsSAFC: “Lee Johnson watching the Newcastle game???? maybe he’s looking ahead to the championship next season! What else could he be there for? #NEWMCI.”

@safcleo_: “Lee Johnson is there for a couple of reasons, talking to pep about Callum, Talking to pep to see if we can have any other gems (ideally a winger since Dajaku is injured), Learning Pep Ball, Watching the mags get smashed #SAFC.”

@driseborough: “Lee Johnson at SJP checking out the opposition for next season!”

@joshpaul1898: “Lee Johnson at St James, scouting a few more of City’s kids or Doing prep for the derby next year? #SAFC.”

@sadie2235: “Lee Johnson laughing at the mags. hahahahahahaha #SAFC.”

@stevemcguire96: “Lee Johnson smiling watching the Mags get a hammering before having a post match chat with Guardiola for future loan signings hahaha.”

